Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 422,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,333 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $57,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

MAR stock opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

