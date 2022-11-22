Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $73,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $357.75 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.