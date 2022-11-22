Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 14,686 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Silgan by 439.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

