Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Mativ Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MATV opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.42. Mativ has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,911 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,404.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,864.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,395.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,085.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,791 shares of company stock worth $1,176,177. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures (AMS), and Engineered Papers (EP). The AMS segment manufactures resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as adhesives and other coating solutions, and converting services.

