McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in McKesson by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $368.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $362.01 and its 200-day moving average is $345.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at McKesson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

