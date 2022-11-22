Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives $7.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE:MCG opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $221.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.89. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

