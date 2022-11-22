Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MBGYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €91.00 ($92.86) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €75.00 ($76.53) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €105.00 ($107.14) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Down 0.9 %

MBGYY opened at 15.86 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of 12.42 and a fifty-two week high of 26.98.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.