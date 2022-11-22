MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) & Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Critical Review

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28% MGIC Investment 72.18% 19.66% 13.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MGIC Investment 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MGIC Investment has a consensus price target of $16.08, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and MGIC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.39 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.10 MGIC Investment $1.19 billion 3.36 $634.98 million $2.67 5.02

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGIC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MGIC Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats Ambac Financial Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

