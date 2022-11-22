Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $374.91 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00003170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $374.91 million and $14.34 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.63 or 0.08746817 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00462319 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.31 or 0.28365189 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 749,361,592 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 749,010,556.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.51382846 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $12,382,099.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

