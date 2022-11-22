Mizuho Increases New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $46.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.62. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $49.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 336,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 41.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

