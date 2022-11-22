Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 53.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 217,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Stock Down 0.1 %

MCO stock opened at $291.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73.

Moody's Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.73.

Moody's Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

