Morgan Stanley Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $8.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Down 6.1 %

EDIT opened at $10.28 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $706.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.