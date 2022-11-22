Morgan Stanley Trims Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Target Price to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

BASE stock opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

