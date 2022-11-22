MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MorphoSys Stock Down 0.2 %

MOR opened at €15.47 ($15.78) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.88. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €13.90 ($14.18) and a 52 week high of €38.11 ($38.89). The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a market cap of $528.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.88.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

