Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,186 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $262.38 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

