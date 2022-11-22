Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Financial Comparison

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Data Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.99 -$36.46 million N/A N/A Data Storage $14.88 million 0.87 $270,000.00 ($0.17) -11.18

Data Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mullen Automotive and Data Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Data Storage has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 321.05%. Given Data Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Data Storage is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and Data Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94% Data Storage -4.23% -4.30% -3.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Data Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Data Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Storage has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Storage beats Mullen Automotive on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Data Storage

(Get Rating)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions. It also provides cybersecurity solutions comprising managed endpoint security with active threat mitigation, system security assessment, and risk analysis services, as well as applications for continuous security and auditing; and voice and data solutions, such as VoIP and data services with fiber optic, coaxial, and wireless networks for businesses to connect from any location. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.