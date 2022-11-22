Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

