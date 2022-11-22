NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NeoGames from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
NeoGames Price Performance
NeoGames stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGames (NGMS)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.