NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NeoGames from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NeoGames Price Performance

NeoGames stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Featured Stories

