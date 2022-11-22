Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Neogen Stock Performance
NEOG stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Neogen has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $47.80.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 345.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after buying an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,594,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neogen (NEOG)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.