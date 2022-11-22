Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by William Blair

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Neogen has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $47.80.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $139,651.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $316,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $502,220 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after buying an additional 47,806 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 345.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after buying an additional 3,153,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,594,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,830,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,304,000 after purchasing an additional 184,898 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.