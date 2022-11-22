NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 25.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 18.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of NetEase by 645.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,145,000 after acquiring an additional 136,347 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of NetEase by 296.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $17,998,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.