NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NetEase Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $66.28 on Friday. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 25.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 18.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 645.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,145,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 296.7% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

