Northland Securities Increases Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $120.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLFD. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.75.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.