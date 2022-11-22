NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0501 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.