Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) vs. Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Critical Contrast

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Curaleaf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $100,000.00 28.12 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Curaleaf $1.21 billion 3.28 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -35.55

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Nutra Pharma and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88

Curaleaf has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 91.41%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma 13,966.76% -114.63% 2,785.90% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.08% -3.70%

Summary

Nutra Pharma beats Curaleaf on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma

(Get Rating)

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating lower back pain, migraines, neck aches, shoulder pain, cramps, and neuropathic pain, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, and pain associated with arthritis and repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, and over-the-counter pain reliever to treat chronic pain in companion animals; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever and anti-inflammatory product to treat pain or discomfort due to high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, an over-the-counter topical pain reliever to relieve pain in horses. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

