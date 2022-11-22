O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $2,186,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $1,625,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $149.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day moving average is $125.53. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

