O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 64.22%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

