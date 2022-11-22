O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 11.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.38%.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 814,387 shares of company stock worth $58,809,063. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.