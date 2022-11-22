O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.