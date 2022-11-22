O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 58.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.68.

Intuit Stock Down 1.3 %

Intuit stock opened at $375.00 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $697.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.