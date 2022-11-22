O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

