O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

