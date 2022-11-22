O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,405 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $150.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

