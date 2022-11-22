O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,384 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $239.26 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.