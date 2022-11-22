O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,220,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Shares of MOH opened at $316.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.01.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $5,068,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,145,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,780 shares of company stock worth $73,392,237 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

