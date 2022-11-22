Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.60 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

