Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 132,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,040,000 after purchasing an additional 64,627 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $298.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.66. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

