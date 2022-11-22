OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $33.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.51. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,559.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 449,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

