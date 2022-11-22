Oppenheimer Comments on FIGS, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get FIGS alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIGS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

FIGS Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. FIGS has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $967.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.