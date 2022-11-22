Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,532 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

