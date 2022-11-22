Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.85 per share, with a total value of $47,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 11,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.93 per share, with a total value of $1,033,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,640 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

