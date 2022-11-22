Oppenheimer Weighs in on Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Provention Bio Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.77 on Monday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $677.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

