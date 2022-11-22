Oppenheimer Weighs in on Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
Provention Bio Stock Down 3.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
