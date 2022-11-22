Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0768 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0768 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $53.03 million and $1.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

