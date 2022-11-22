PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

