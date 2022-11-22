Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Trimmed by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

NYSE PH opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

