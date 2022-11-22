Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 399,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 87,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

