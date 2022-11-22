PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $87.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.18%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,166. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

