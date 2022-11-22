PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $141,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $713,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,321. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

