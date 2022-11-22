Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $164.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

