Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $3,832,000. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Oracle by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,602,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 352,741 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

