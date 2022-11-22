Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Declares GBX 1.40 Dividend

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

LON:PNL opened at GBX 479.50 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,543.55. Personal Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 465.50 ($5.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 508 ($6.01). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of £228.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,171.41). In other news, insider Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.60) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,171.41). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £259.60 ($306.96). Over the last three months, insiders bought 309 shares of company stock worth $146,581.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

